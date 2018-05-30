Let this story of a wedding out of tragedy warm your cold, cold heart

There are a lot of horrible things happening in the world and the news cycle is jarring enough to justify hiding in bed and eating your feelings in the form of vegan astronaut ice cream . Luckily there is one small point of light, that starts in a very dark place—the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville , Virginia.

Marcus Martin and Marissa Blair were both in the crowd of counter-protestors that day. When 20-year-old James Fields drove his minivan through the crowd, Martin shoved Blair out of the way, taking a direct hit that shattered his leg and killed Heather Heyer, the protester who died as a result of the attack. While the trauma and ensuing media circus could drive many couples apart, a year later Martin and Blair were married. Not only was Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, in attendance at the wedding of her daughter’s good friends, but the photographer who won a Pulitzer for capturing Martin mid-flight shot their wedding photos. Plus, the bill for the nuptials was paid by local businesses. It’s almost enough to get you out of bed this morning.