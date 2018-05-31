There were 3.1 million electric vehicles on the road in 2017

The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 3.1 million in 2017, but more research, policies, and incentives are needed to drive further uptake, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in their annual study of the EV takeover, as first reported by Reuters . That tally includes battery-electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel-cell electric passenger light-duty vehicles and represents a 57% increase over 2016. China accounted for 40% of the global total last year.

The IEA estimates there will be 125 million EVs on the road, by 2030, although that could rise to 220 million, if countries and people really plan on doing something about that whole climate change thing.

The numbers shouldn’t be a huge surprise as consumers are realizing that driving an electric car is twice as cheap as driving a gas vehicle, plus battery prices are falling, limited range anxiety is dissipating, and more manufacturers enter the electric car game, EV are becoming more and more common. Besides, electric cars are known for sneaking up on you.