Here’s yet another business benefit of hiring refugees

When an Atlanta-area manufacturer was struggling to keep workers on staff, they turned to a new pool of applicants: refugees. Engent, which makes headlights for Tesla cars, started working with a staffing agency called Amplio Recruiting, which connects refugees with full-time jobs, in 2016.

One of the first hires, a refugee from Afghanistan named Rafi who had worked as a translator for the U.S. military–and then had to flee after the military withdrew and insurgents bombed his house because he helped the Americans–took the job soon after moving to the U.S. Nearly two years later, he’s still there, and is now a shift supervisor at the company.

“Rafi is just an example of a community of people who are dependable and loyal and disciplined,” says Chris Chancey, CEO of Amplio Recruiting.

In the staffing industry, Amplio says that retention rates are typically low, and three months after placing someone in a job, there’s only a 40% chance a worker will stay. Amplio’s rate is around 70%. A new report looking at companies that hire refugees saw a similar pattern–of the companies surveyed, 73% had higher retention rates for refugees than for other employees. Among a handful of companies that shared detailed internal data with the researchers, the turnover rate for refugees was 7% to 15% lower than for the workforce overall.

“We hope that businesses look at this report and realize that there is a significant business dividend to hiring refugees even with modest investments upfront,” says Gideon Maltz, executive director of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, which commissioned the report. The foundation, launched by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, works with companies to support refugees. (On the other hand, refugees might be staying longer in a job like hotel housekeeping because language barriers keep them from other work, or because and not being able to find anything else, not because they’re particularly more loyal than other workers.)

For businesses, better retention rates save money. A 2012 study estimated that if a worker leaves and they are replaced, that costs around a fifth of the worker’s annual salary. In the jobs studied in the report–including jobs in hotels, factories, and meat packing plants–workers typically earned around $13 an hour. For companies, that means saving $5,200 a year for each worker who doesn’t need to be replaced.

The report looked at the low-wage industries where refugees often find jobs, but retention rates may not be as high across all industries. (They also vary by company, with companies that provide more support for different languages, for example, having more success with retention.) Figure 8 Investment Strategies, a small firm that hires refugees as financial advisors, has experienced some challenges retaining workers because of the unique struggles refugees face in their new lives.