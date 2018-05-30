These tech companies have the most stressed-out workers

That was the question posed to workers at major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and others who responded to a survey from Blind, a workplace app. Nearly 11,500 people responded and the results were surprising.

70.73% of Credit Karma employees are burnt out, which is the highest among tech companies.

Other companies where more than half of respondents are burnt out include Expedia, Oath, Oracle, Intuit, SnapChat, and Lyft.

Netflix has the least stressed workers with only 38.89% saying they are burnt out.

Only four others out of the 30 companies with the most responses have less than 50% burnout rate. They are Uber (49.52%), Facebook (48.97%), Twitter (43.90%), and PayPal (41.82%).

Of course, this has consequences. A Kronos and Future Workplace survey found that nearly half (46%) of U.S. human resources professionals blame burnout for up to half of their staff quitting each year.