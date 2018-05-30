These tech companies have the most stressed-out workers

“Are you currently suffering from job burnout?”
That was the question posed to workers at major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and others who responded to a survey from Blind, a workplace app. Nearly 11,500 people responded and the results were surprising.
- 70.73% of Credit Karma employees are burnt out, which is the highest among tech companies.
- Other companies where more than half of respondents are burnt out include Expedia, Oath, Oracle, Intuit, SnapChat, and Lyft.
- Netflix has the least stressed workers with only 38.89% saying they are burnt out.
- Only four others out of the 30 companies with the most responses have less than 50% burnout rate. They are Uber (49.52%), Facebook (48.97%), Twitter (43.90%), and PayPal (41.82%).
Of course, this has consequences. A Kronos and Future Workplace survey found that nearly half (46%) of U.S. human resources professionals blame burnout for up to half of their staff quitting each year.