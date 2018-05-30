The spectacular emptiness of Roseanne Barr’s apology

On Tuesday afternoon, while standing in line to board a flight, I scrolled through the news that Roseanne Barr had tweeted a blatantly racist remark about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. By the time my flight landed a few hours later, ABC had cancelled Barr’s exceedingly well-rated Roseanne revival and Viacom decided to pull all reruns of the series off the air.

While the court of public opinion swiftly concluded its case against Barr, the embattled comedian took the entire day revising her protracted apology in real time. In fact, she probably isn’t done yet. It’s like when fellow celebrity Trump supporter Kanye West released his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, and then continued making changes to it for months. In both cases, they needn’t have bothered: the original impression was already out in circulation. With Barr, though, everything she said following her own apology served to actively undermine it.

Recently, Barr had gotten used to saying whatever the hell she wanted without consequence. She was an avowed pizzagate believer during the election, and ABC rewarded her by reviving her TV show the following year. Once the show proved to be a hit, she used her platform to dismiss fellow ABC shows Black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat in an offensive way. Her Twitter presence has tended to be what one would generally expect from someone who posed for a 2009 Heeb Magazine cover dressed as Hitler, newly emboldened by a president who can seemingly say just about anything without being held to account. Barr spent the weekend leading up to her tweet about Jarrett provoking Chelsea Clinton with conspiracy theories involving perennial GOP bogeyman George Soros. Clearly, she felt untouchable.

Barr’s tune changed, though, after the Jarrett tweet, which read: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” a reference to Jarrett’s birth in Iran and African-American parents. She must have realized right away that she’d crossed a red line and done the one thing racists in America are forbidden from doing: She’d forgotten to be vague. She’d neglected to dress up her remark with coded language and dog whistles, or by suggesting (for five years) that the first African-American president was actually a Kenyan-born Muslim. She’d said the quiet part so loud there was absolutely no room for misinterpretation.

Not long after the original Jarrett tweet, the first apology arrived.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Someone from ABC’s no doubt beleaguered PR team must have told her this apology was insufficient and that by mentioning a proposed exit on Twitter in the same breath as the apology, it looked as though she was blaming “being on Twitter” for the racism she’d belched onto the platform. The Twitter environment Barr selected for herself may have contributed to the false sense of security propelling her blatantly racist tweet, but it absolutely does not excuse it. Within five minutes came apology # 2.