Amazon’s Prime-Whole Foods discount begins its nationwide expansion

The discount, which gives Amazon Prime members 10% off select items at Whole Foods stores, launched in Florida stores in May. Now, the company has begun expanding the discount to Whole Foods stores in other states, according to an Amazon press release. Members can now take advantage of the Prime discount at Whole Foods Market stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, California, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah, plus all Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. Not in one of those states? No problem. Amazon says it will roll out the discount program to all stores across the nation this summer.