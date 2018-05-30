North Korea might allow a Western hamburger chain in the country

Denuclearization schmunuclearization. There are other possible huge changes coming to North Korea if a recent CIA report is correct ( via NBC News ). The report says that the CIA believes it’s highly unlikely the secluded state will denuclearize, but the country may allow the first Western burger joint inside its borders.

As weird and insignificant as that sounds, if North Korea does open a Western burger restaurant inside its borders it could be part of a charm offensive to soften Donald Trump. The president is notorious for his love of fast food, and just last month at the inter-Korean summit North Korean officials reportedly said: “The country welcomes investments from America. We wish to attract McDonald’s and President Trump-affiliated companies. We hope America views us as a normal country.”

And guess who loves McDonald’s?