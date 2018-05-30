Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: “We were late on fake news”

The social media giant’s COO took some heavy questioning from Recode‘s Kara Swisher at the Code Conference yesterday ( via Engadget ). The interview touched on many topics currently plaguing the company. Here’s what Sandberg had to say about:

Fake news and election interference on the platform:

“We were late on fake news and election interference. I don’t think we were focused enough on the bad . . . We said we’re sorry, but sorry isn’t the point. The point is the action we’re taking. On all of these fronts, we’re thinking about responsibility in a very different ways.”

On why anyone wasn’t fired over the Cambridge Analytica scandal:

“We do fire people. We don’t trot them out and make examples of them.”

On whether Facebook would ever step away from an ad-based model:

“We’ve looked at subscriptions and we will continue to look at them. We are committed to providing a free service. We’re looking. We’ve always looked. But the heart of the service is a free service.”

On the need for regulation and responsibility: