Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: “We were late on fake news”

The social media giant’s COO took some heavy questioning from Recode‘s Kara Swisher at the Code Conference yesterday (via Engadget). The interview touched on many topics currently plaguing the company. Here’s what Sandberg had to say about:
Fake news and election interference on the platform:
“We were late on fake news and election interference. I don’t think we were focused enough on the bad . . . We said we’re sorry, but sorry isn’t the point. The point is the action we’re taking. On all of these fronts, we’re thinking about responsibility in a very different ways.”
On why anyone wasn’t fired over the Cambridge Analytica scandal:
“We do fire people. We don’t trot them out and make examples of them.”
On whether Facebook would ever step away from an ad-based model:
“We’ve looked at subscriptions and we will continue to look at them. We are committed to providing a free service. We’re looking. We’ve always looked. But the heart of the service is a free service.”
On the need for regulation and responsibility:
“It’s our job to work with regulators around the world to make sure that the right laws are passed.”