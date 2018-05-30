Tesla on Autopilot crashes into parked police car

It seems as if Telsa’s troubles as of late keep mounting. Now there has been another Autopilot crash–this time a Tesla Model S slammed into a parked police cruiser in Laguna Beach, California, reports USA Today. The driver told police he had Autopilot engaged at the time of the crash. Luckily, the driver only experienced minor injuries and the police officer wasn’t in his car when the crash occurred. It’s too early to say what the exact cause of the crash was, but it follows other Tesla crashes where the company’s Autopilot system was engaged.