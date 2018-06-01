Here’s the least helpful graduation advice of 2018

Once in a while you need a little uplift, and a commencement ceremony is a fine place for that. Yet a lot of the advice given to graduates, while totally sensible, is nevertheless obvious, abstract, cliche, or simply impractical.

And then, of course, there’s the advice that is downright bad. Here’s a look at all the graduation wisdom that missed the mark this year (sometimes by a little, sometimes by a lot) for various reasons.

Maybe don’t be sexist

Career coach Nella Gray Barkely delivered the commencement address at her alma mater, Sweet Briar College, a women’s liberal arts school in Virginia, where she informed 2018 grads that she’s “no raging feminist” and qualified her support for the victims who’ve called out perpetrators of sexual assault as part of the #MeToo movement. “I have little patience with the woman who arrives breathlessly at her boss’s hotel room for a so-called conference,” Barkley, who graduated in 1955, mused at the podium. “What did she think was going to happen?”

Elsewhere in her speech Barkley cautioned the women graduates that “it is you who makes the ground rules” in professional contexts, adding later that it’s “only natural for men from Mars to follow the shortest skirt in the room.” Needless to say, Barkely’s sentiments indulge in victim blaming despite her attempt to give them an empowering spin. In this line of thinking, it’s what women do that matters most; men aren’t on the hook for their own behavior. Fortunately, we’re already seeing influential men push back against that idea.

Don’t try to score points for being the best in bad company

“We reject the excuse that getting the most out of technology means trading away your right to privacy,” Apple CEO Tim Cook declared to Duke University graduates this spring, obviously referring to Facebook’s recent data-privacy travails. “So we choose a different path: Collecting as little of your data as possible. Being thoughtful and respectful when it’s in our care. Because we know it belongs to you. In every way, at every turn, the question we ask ourselves is not, ‘What can we do,’ but, ‘What should we do’.”

This is true-ish; Apple tracks very little about its users compared with Google and Facebook. Yet Cook’s high-mindedness is still somewhat hypocritical, as Fast Company’s Mark Sullivan pointed out recently, not least because Apple gladly hosts Facebook in the Apple Store with few red lights alerting users to slow down long enough to consider the privacy (and other) risks of spending oodles of time on Facebook, or on any other app, for that matter. “Apple is arguably in a better position than Google to bring about change,” Sullivan wrote, “because it can exert control over so many more (iOS) devices. Apple has a chance to be a leader on what’s allowable and what’s not.”

User-driven privacy controls aside, the fact is that the entire tech industry has catastrophically failed to protect ordinary users and major corporations alike from a constant onslaught of data breaches as the collateral cost of using its products. Cook shouldn’t get a free pass here, let alone score points. What’s more, commencement addresses shouldn’t be occasions for copping free PR, especially not on partly disingenuous terms. It’s exactly the type of sanctimony Cook displayed at Duke that is rightly turning people off to Silicon Valley’s accustomed pieties.