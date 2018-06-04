5 alternatives to try when traditional goal-setting methods don’t work

Goal setting seems like a simple concept. You think about what you want to achieve, when you want to do it by, and how you’ll get to your desired outcome. But try to put these three steps into practice, and you’ll see just how messy it can get. Life happens, other priorities come up, and sometimes, the amount of diligence and hard work doesn’t seem to move you any closer to your target.

Just like almost everything else in life, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to goal setting. Some of the most commonly cited “hacks” and “techniques” might work great for some but do absolutely nothing for you.

So if you struggle with the common goal-setting methods, don’t despair. Try these alternatives instead.

Instead of: Setting S.M.A.R.T goals

Try: Asking yourself, “Did I do my best?”

Goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timely (aka SMART), many experts will tell you. And there’s nothing wrong with this approach, until of course, it doesn’t work for you. Maybe you struggle to figure out how much time to allocate, or you don’t know the line between ambitious and delusional, and as a result, you struggle to make progress month after month.

Instead of the S.M.A.R.T methodology, simply ask yourself, “Did I do my best today?” According to freelance writer and Fast Company contributor Daniel Dowling, this “vague” method completely transformed his mind-set and productivity. By asking himself this question each night, he was forced to confront how much effort he really gave day. If he “frittered away most of the day,” he’d always examine why, and make changes so that he doesn’t make the same mistake the next day. He wrote, “Without asking myself if I’d done my best each day, I’d either have wallowed in self-reproach or failed to reflect on my performance at all. Instead, I’d turned self-criticism into a self-improvement habit.”

Instead of: Beginning with the end in mind

Try: Starting some goals in the middle of the process

Most goal-setting methods rest on the assumption that goals are sequential. There is a clear end point, and you work backwards to figure out how to get there. But as Scott Young, author of How to Change a Habit, told Stephanie Vozza, sometimes you lack the big-picture understanding to make that judgment. Young gave the example of starting a business. He said, “You may not be sure what you’ll be doing in six months. You could set a goal, and then two months in, realize there’s no way you’re going to meet it. Then you feel like you failed.” In this instance, Young recommends committing to a certain amount of effort, and then setting a reasonable goal once you have a better idea of what it would take.