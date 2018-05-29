ABC cancels “Roseanne” reboot after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet

ABC has officially canceled Roseanne after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Obama.

The reboot, which became the No. 1 show on TV, was slated for a second season. But ABC decided to pull the plug in the wake of the backlash over Barr’s comment.

In her since-deleted tweet, Barr said “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referencing Jarrett who was born in Iran to African-American parents. Barr apologized for the tweet and said she was leaving Twitter.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

But apparently, the damage was already done.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.