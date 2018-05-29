Nissan is cutting its American production by 20%

Nissan announced Tuesday that it will be cutting its American production by 20 percent, in a move to allow the company to better cope with its falling profitability in the United States.

The cutbacks are reportedly already underway at two plants in the United States as well as one in Mexico; however, Nissan says that the decline in production will not result in layoffs, nor will any of the production lines be completely halted, CNBC reports.

Nissan’s sales in the U.S. have declined 6.5% in 2018, in part due to low demand for the company’s Altima sedan. Roughly 60% of the Nissan vehicles sold in the United States are made locally. Nissan’s largest sales market is the United States.