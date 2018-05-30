Four hidden reasons you might be rambling at work

I was curious to see what that would look like. So when I met with him, I asked a question that required some elaboration. He ended up rambling for 45 minutes nonstop. I was exhausted. When I recovered, I decided that first, I needed to help him figure out why he talked so much. Once we got that down, then we tackled how to be concise and deliver more impact.

Maybe someone told you that you need to be more succinct when you speak. Don’t feel bad–science is to blame. Humans are programmed by evolution to be chatty; we use verbal communication to survive. But some of us are more talkative than others, and there’s hardly a clear-cut, universal definition for what constitutes excessive chatter in which situations. To help you figure out whether you’re your office rambler, it helps to unpack some of the most common motivations for talking a lot at work. Here’s when and why you might be overdoing it–and what to do instead.

1. You want feedback

You might be guilty of this if you always need to know what people think. Subconsciously, your mind is probably telling you that you’ll get the feedback you want, eventually, if you keep talking. Sure, this might be true in some cases. But even then, the person you’re chatting with might give feedback just to shut you up.

Next time you catch yourself wondering what the other person thinks, make your point immediately, and then ask them for feedback (rather than ramble until they interrupt you). You’re more likely to get an honest answer this way.

2. You’re anxious

You probably talk a lot when you’re anxious, so you can get into a rhythm and ultimately calm yourself down. Unfortunately, you’ll just end up creating a vicious cycle. Going on and on isn’t likely to shut down your negative self-chatter. In fact, it might make it even worse.