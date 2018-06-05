Why this tech company gives employees $1,500 to “try something new”

Diving with sharks, delivering books to children in the Philippines, taking a trip to the Great Wall of China and getting third-row tickets to see the musical Hamilton. These things don’t seem to have much in common, but they’re examples of the experience bonuses provided by Qualtrics . The customer, employee, brand, and product experience software provider launched the perk in January, giving each of its 1,700 employees $1,500 to have an experience they wouldn’t normally be able to have.

“It’s a chance to cross something off your bucket list,” says Mike Maughan, head of global insights. “There’s no evaluative construct on our end. It’s your experience; you choose.”

The bonus is intended to support Qualtrics’s mission, which is to help organizations give employees and customers the best experience possible. “We don’t just talk about it; we eat our own dog food to understand what we’re trying to build as we consult and help customers do the same,” says area vice president Craig Cusick, who used his to see Hamilton in Chicago. “My experience made me think about what we are trying to accomplish; what it means to deliver a great experience.”

The experience bonus is tailored to millennials, who make up about 80% of Qualtrics’s workforce, says Maughan. “They’re the first group that specifically said they want more experience rather than things,” he says. “They’re a connected generation, always social sharing their lives and getting instant feedback. People want memorable experiences they can share.”

How it works

To qualify, employees must have been with the company for at least year and work full time. They simply provide the HR department with a note that says what they’re doing and when, and payroll puts the money into their account. The experience is used as part of an employee’s normal vacation days. So far, 668 employees have taken advantage of the experience bonus.

“We are collecting a lot of stories and plan to bring them together by starting a new part of our blog,” says Maughan.

Qualtrics’s bonus is similar to a perk Airbnb gives employees: an annual $2,000 stipend to travel and stay in an Airbnb spot anywhere. The SEO software provider Moz offers a paid vacation plus $3,000 to spend while you’re away. And financial services provider United Shore offers employees who’ve been with the company 10 years an extra 10 days paid time off plus $2,500 to live their dream. So far, team members have taken trips to Disney World and the Bahamas, and one lived the dream of remodeling his kitchen.