MI6 is trying to shake its James Bond problem with this video

Klaus Dodds is professor of geopolitics at Royal Holloway, University of London, and Lisa Funnell is assistant professor of women’s and gender studies at the University of Oklahoma.

Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), commonly known as MI6, has always had a love-hate relationship with its most famous fictional operative, James Bond. And for all that senior MI6 officials complain that the Bond films perpetuate serious misconceptions about their trade, they can still use his reputation to attract applicants.

Until the Intelligence Services Act 1994, even acknowledging the existence of the Secret Intelligence Services (SIS) proved difficult—but today, the SIS website notes that its headquarters in London’s Vauxhall “has become easily identifiable from its appearances in several James Bond films.”

Now, reconciled to being in the public eye, the agency has released a recruitment video to attract new talent—one that clearly tries to shake off the Bond brand. As the Daily Mail exclaimed, MI6 has a clear purpose in mind: to dispel the “license to kill” image and instead highlight “the ‘soft’ skills it is looking for in new staff.”

The male narrator in the agency’s recruitment video tells listeners that “we are intelligence officers” while a shark swims by in a pool. Images of the shark are inter-cut with shots of a child and then a woman (presumably mother) gazing at the tank, as the narrator states, “We don’t do what you think.” Instead of “swimming with the shark” in classic Bond style, the video emphasizes “picking up on the silent cues that matter”—by implication, signals intelligence and subtle reconnaissance work. As the woman and child embrace, the narrator concludes that the skill set MI6 is seeking is “everyday” and that “secretly, we are just like you.”

For Bond fans, the shark is familiar from decades of grisly scenes—see Thunderball (1965), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), and License to Kill (1989). And while the world might have changed since the end of the Cold War, today’s Bond films still revolve around the idea that Britain is in need of an enduring hero to protect citizens from dangerous, adaptable, and ever-present threats.

But in the real world, as the MI6 behind the video would have it, the threats Britain faces today have to be fought by “everyday” heroes.