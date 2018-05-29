A travel company just launched all-vegan tours

There’s an old joke about one vegan saying to the other vegan, “we have to stop meating like this!” Now vegans can “ meat ” on vegan food tours, traveling the world telling everyone they meet that they are vegan.

Intrepid Travel is launching its first-ever vegan food tours with meat- and dairy-free itineraries in Thailand, India, and even Italy, the land that perfected combining meat and cheese in new beguiling ways. The Italian tour will stop at Venice’s first vegan restaurant and two nights in an all-vegan villa in Tuscany. The trips will obviously appeal to global travelers who have had to miss out on traditional food tours, but could be a good opportunity for anyone who wants to test-drive veganism, have a vacation that doesn’t involve gorging on osso buco and street meat, or just be more like Beyoncé.

While it’s easy to mock an all-vegan tour, it’s a clever business strategy that appeals to a rapidly growing segment of the population. According to a report published by the research firm Global Data, there has been a 600% increase in people identifying as vegan in the U.S. in the last three years alone and sales of plant-based food in the U.S. now top $3.1 billion. It makes sense to tap into the market, even though not everyone will want to sign up for a vacation filled with vegan influencers.