New report reveals more gender imbalance in the legal industry

We’re already all too familiar with the dearth of female representation in many industries , so we’re not too surprised about Law360’s 2018 Glass Ceiling Report (subscription required), which finds that women remain underrepresented among U.S. law firms, comprising just 36% of all attorneys.

Forget about blaming the pipeline. Women have historically made up more than 40% of law school students for more than 30 years, and women of color comprised nearly one-fifth of the first-year law school students in 2017. Yet at the partner levels, less than a quarter (23% either nonequity or equity) are women, and a little more than 12% of law firm leaders are women. Only 8% of private practice attorneys and 3% of law firm partners are women of color.

Those that do have female leadership have higher levels of representation for female attorneys throughout their workforce, as much as 3 percentage points higher than the average of all firms surveyed, and representation of female equity partners is 5 percentage points higher.