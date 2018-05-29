Purdue Pharma knew its opioids were being abused, per new report

Purdue Pharma, the company behind OxyContin, has insisted it had no idea that the opioid painkiller was being abused by addicts until it was too late. Turns out that the pharmaceutical giant *clutches smelling salts* may not have been telling the truth. The New York Times got its hands on a Justice Department report which reveals that Purdue Pharma knew about “significant” abuse of OxyContin in the first years after the drug hit the market in 1996. Purdue Pharma allegedly knew pills were being swiped from pharmacies, crushed, and snorted, and they concealed that information and “in the face of this knowledge” continued to market OxyContin as less prone to abuse and addiction than other prescription opioids, prosecutors wrote in 2006.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens