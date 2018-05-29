Uber introduces 911 button, plus other safety features

Uber is adding a 911 call button inside its app. The launch of the new quick-call feature is part of an ongoing effort to prove that the company cares about the safety of its riders.

The 911 button is embedded in a set of new tools for riders that provides license plate information for the car they’re riding in as well as their approximate location. Starting Tuesday, riders in Charleston, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tri-Cities, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; Louisville, Kentucky; and Naples, Florida will all have the feature, according to the Today Show.

Two weeks ago, Uber announced it was updating its safety practices and ending the way it handles incidences of sexual assault on its platform. The company will no longer force potential victims to privately arbitrate their claims. At the time of the announcement, Uber said that it had reached out to various organizations devoted to helping survivors of sexual assault and violence to help it design new safety features.