Black-owned coffee shops to try while Starbucks is closed today

Starbucks is shutting down this afternoon so its staffers can get anti-bias training after an incident in April in which two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for sitting at a table. The arrests sparked mass outrage, reignited the debate around racial profiling, and put Starbucks in the hot seat. While the store closure was announced back in April, if you forgot to make alternate coffee arrangements, your caffeine fix doesn’t have to wait until Starbucks reopens its doors.