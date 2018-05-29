Zac Posen’s new Delta uniforms are the ultimate high-performance outfits

After more than 30 years, Delta’s got a new look. And it’s purple. Or to use the brand’s nomenclature: “Passport Plum.”

Overnight, starting in Sydney, Australia, all 64,000 members of the Delta workforce, from flight attendants to ticketing agents to mechanics, began wearing the new garments. At 7:30 am this morning at the Atlanta airport, Delta’s hub, a catwalk had been set up in the international terminal, as Delta staffers walked on stage in a sea of plum and grey, with dashes of red.

The entire suite of clothes was designed by New York designer Zac Posen, who spent months shadowing employees throughout the company to identify how to make the clothes as functional and high-performing as possible. Delta also put together a committee from across different divisions who wear-tested the garments and provided feedback through every stage of the process.

Every Delta employee receives between three and five standard-issue garments as part of their uniform, with the option of purchasing more. In addition to the core pieces, Posen designed sunglasses and leather handbags (all in plum, of course), wool coats for cold weather, and maternity outfits, to give employees a complete look. Over the last few weeks, more than a million pieces of clothing were handed out to employees around the world, and they will all be wearing them starting today. All of the clothes will be manufactured by Land’s End. Delta also partnered with Atlanta-based shapewear brand Spanx to provide the female employees with compression undergarments, and male and female flight attendants will also receive compression socks.

At the fashion show, employees looked snazzy in their new uniforms. Flight attendants and ticketing agents wore sleek suits, shift dresses, vests, and pencil skirts, accessorized with ties, pocket squares and scarves emblazoned with Delta’s well-known widget logo. Mechanical workers wore grey trousers and shirts. Some customer service representatives known as redcoats wore head-to-toe red suits so that they are easy to identify at chaotic ticketing counters.

Delta has been dropping hints about the new uniform for several months, sharing early images of the garments with the media. So far, they have received a fairly warm reception from the fashion world and fliers. While we heard rumblings from a few employees who were resistant to the change, the employees I chatted with seemed excited to have a wardrobe update.

“We all fell in love with this shade”

The new garments are a refreshing update for a brand that had not altered its previous red, white, and blue uniform since 1983. But it is really the color that makes all the difference. It is designed to stand out, particularly in domestic terminals where all the major American Airlines have uniforms that carry the colors of the American flag.