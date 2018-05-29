All 2019 iPhones will reportedly have OLED displays

Apple first used an OLED display on its iPhone X last year, which was a break from the LCD displays every other iPhone model has used. OLED displays have a number of advantages over LCD–as any iPhone X owner can attest. These advantages include brighter screens, bolder colors, deeper blacks, and more energy efficiency. The drawback to OLED displays is, of course, cost, which is why Apple limited the technology to last year’s iPhone X and not also the new iPhone 8 introduced at the same time last year.