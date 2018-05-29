All U.S. Starbucks stores will close this afternoon for anti-bias training

The coffee giant is shutting down about 8,400 stores across America this afternoon so it can train its staff on anti-bias measures after an incident in April that resulted in two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for sitting at a table. The incident sparked mass outrage across the country and reignited the debate around racial profiling. The closure of all Starbucks stores today so staff could receive anti-bias training was announced back in April and will see most stores shut for three hours starting at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Employees at corporate offices will also undergo anti-bias training from a “tool kit” that will “focus on understanding prejudice and the history of public accommodations in the United States,” reports USA Today.