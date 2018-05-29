Exclusive: Weather app Poncho has been acquired by a boutique beverage company

Today, beloved users of Poncho–the startup that provided its users with SMS and email-based weather updates–will wake up to learn that the company will soon be shutting down its services. Fast Company has learned that the small company has been acquired by the beverage brand Dirty Lemon .

Dirty Lemon, of course, is not a weather service, and thus has no use for a daily weather update product. What Dirty Lemon does do, however, is provide text message-based brand-to-user interactions–an infrastructure Poncho has been building out over the last few years. The entire Poncho team is being scooped by the drink company, Dirty Lemon’s CEO Zak Normandin tells me, and will be folded into its overall business.

Poncho’s CEO, Sam Mandel, is stepping down from his post and will serve as an adviser to Dirty Lemon. Other terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Poncho first launched in 2013, offering a stripped-down weather forecasting service for young, mobile-friendly users. It was part of Betaworks and founded by one of the incubator’s hackers-in-residence at the time, Kuan Huang. As Business Insider wrote back when it initially launched, the early idea went to market rapidly; a weather bot was created and quickly shipped to users. The idea was to test Poncho out fast and figure out the market it was addressing.

Poncho quickly built an avid following of users–likely due to its strong content and a social media team that built up the voice of the company’s silly cat mascot. Yes, Poncho users were notified of the weather by a text purportedly sent by a cat. Poncho also offered rewards for users who referred friends to the app; a few years back on Twitter, earning a Poncho umbrella was considered an impressive feat. Meanwhile, Poncho built up its SMS chat abilities, as well as other chat-centric functions on platforms like Facebook Messenger. It also expanded to cities beyond New York.

Though initial customer acquisition seemed promising–and Poncho was able to secure over $2 million in seed funding–the company wasn’t able to keep the growth up.