Jeff Bezos talks about his plans to colonize the moon

Elon Musk isn’t the only billionaire with space ambitions. This weekend, Jeff Bezos spoke at the Space Development Conference in Los Angeles and had some very detailed thoughts about the idea of beyond-Earth colonization.

In fact, he predicted that this fantasy will become a reality within the next 100 years.

“It’ll start to be easier to do a lot of things that we currently do on Earth in space because we’ll have so much energy,” he professed, according to TechCrunch. “We will have to leave this planet. We’re going to leave it, and it’s going to make this planet better.”

Bezos saw the moon as a place to manufacture resources–solar power, water, etc. It seems only natural, he went on, that our planet would use it to further our ambitions. Of course, he is helping fund his own project, Blue Origin, to test out launchers that could be directed at that big rock in the sky.

But that is only the beginning, believes Bezos. In the future, he sees the possibility of a “lunar village,” created by a consortium of Earth countries.

