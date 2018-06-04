Are you ready to accept that shampoo is terrible for your hair?

Eli Halliwell wants to take your bubbles away. You know, the morning ritual where you squirt some shampoo from the bottle, massage your scalp, and run the suds through your locks. The one where you imagine all the schmutz swirling away down the drain. Not good, says the cofounder of shampoo startup Hairstory .

“The same ingredients in most shampoos are the same ones used to clean your car or your carpet or your dishes,” says Halliwell, who wants to change the way people wash their hair. The last time he says he’s used foaming shampoo was in November 2014. The offending bubbles are produced from detergents known as surfactants, like sodium laurel ether sulfate (also called sodium laureth sulfate) that remove oils and any dirt trapped within the oil.

“These detergents are like monsters,” says Halliwell, who also cofounded and ran luxury haircare brand Bumble and Bumble (now owned by Estée Lauder) a decade ago. “They’re really great if you’re in a hospital room or in surgery, where you want the room as clean as possible. But when you’re washing your hair, you strip away your natural protective barrier of oil, and your body goes into a response, which usually involves irritation and producing too much oil.”

The origin of the word shampoo goes back to Sanskrit. In ancient India, people used herbs and plant extracts to clean their hair. In many parts of Asia today, people still use oil-based hair cleanser to enhance–rather than strip away–the scalp’s natural oils.

Modern-day shampoo was concocted with detergents in the early 1900s with some of the same ingredients found across all cleaning products. Because they are great at removing oil, we’ve come to think of all cleaning as a degreasing. This makes sense when it comes to washing plates, but not so much when you’re trying to clean your body, which needs oils to stay balanced and protect the skin.

Turning to natural ingredients

It’s not just the oil-stripping properties of surfactants that aren’t very good for us—they can also cause skin irritations and trigger allergies. In the manufacturing process, these chemicals are also often contaminated with 1,4 dioxane, which the EPA classifies as “likely to be carcinogenic to humans.” (New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have petitioned the FDA to ban 1,4-dioxane.)

It’s not that it’s impossible to find nontoxic detergents. With the rise of the natural beauty movement, brands are using safer surfactants like sodium cocoyl glutamate, derived from coconut or sugar cane. But Halliwell believes that all surfactants are counterproductive to cleaning one’s hair.