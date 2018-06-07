Can’t embrace self-driving cars–how about skipper-free boats?

Confidence in the future of self-driving cars took a hit earlier this year when a robotic Uber mowed down a woman as she crossed a street in Tempe, Arizona. The ride-sharing service shut down its test program in the state after the March fatality as debate erupted over the technology and how to regulate it.

In the scheme of things, Tempe was a blip in the robot revolution, even with the loss of life. Just last week, in fact, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced she still has confidence in the company’s driverless future, and that testing will resume this summer.

If the idea of being in a car with no driver gives you agita, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have a plan that might make you seasick—captain-free boats. They’ve developed tech to run autonomous boats that could be used as water taxis or move cargo around urban waterways.

“Imagine shifting some infrastructure services that usually take place during the day on the road–deliveries, garbage management, waste management–to the middle of the night, on the water, using a fleet of autonomous boats,” says Daniela Rus, director of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab.

Rus is a coauthor of a paper on the boat project presented last month at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Brisbane, Australia. The rectangular-shaped seafaring robots, equipped with computing hardware and GPS systems for navigation, would be able to link up like a freight train for bigger hauls or even to form temporary bridges or platforms for events like festivals or concerts, the researchers say.

The research is part of a project called Roboat, run by MIT’s Senseable City Lab and the Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions. The researchers previously tested an autonomous boat that was able to cruise Amsterdam’s famed canals.

In some respects, developing autonomous boats may be easier than land vehicles, since commercial vessels already carry transponders to signal their positions to other ships, and a conservative approach can involve effectively steering around anything that’s not water.