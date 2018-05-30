advertisement
Watch Apple’s WWDC keynote livestream with us

[Photo: courtesy of Apple]
By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

On Monday, June 4 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, Apple will kick off its annual WWDC conference with a keynote in San Jose, California. In all likelihood there will be updates to iOS, MacOS, WatchOS, and tvOS; hardware announcements such as new Macs; and news about Siri and other AI developments. And if we’re lucky, Apple will have successfully kept an utter surprise or two under wraps until the event begins.

Fast Company’s Mark Sullivan and Harry McCracken will be liveblogging the WWDC keynote from San Jose—with color commentary from some of their colleagues—right on this page. Whether or not you tune into Apple’s livestream, we’d be pleased to have your company as we provide instant analysis and commentary.

Updates

Harry McCracken05.30.184:59 pm

When a tech company has news just a few days before a big keynote, it’s often a sign that said keynote is so jam-packed with stuff that it didn’t have room for some announcements. In the case of the software upgrade that brings stereo pairing to the HomePod smart speaker, however, Apple would probably have been anxious to get it out there no matter what: The company first teased the capability at last year’s WWDC, and it would have been pretty silly to finally announce its availability a full year later.

My colleague Mark Sullivan tried the new capability and concluded that it made for a noticeable improvement in sound quality—but nothing so transformative that you’d want to plunk down $700 for two HomePods to hear it.

