Watch Apple’s WWDC keynote livestream with us

On Monday, June 4 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, Apple will kick off its annual WWDC conference with a keynote in San Jose, California. In all likelihood there will be updates to iOS, MacOS, WatchOS, and tvOS; hardware announcements such as new Macs; and news about Siri and other AI developments. And if we’re lucky, Apple will have successfully kept an utter surprise or two under wraps until the event begins.