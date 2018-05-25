These popular sites are dark in the EU thanks to GDPR

As General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into full effect on Friday, EU residents are discovering that they can’t access a number of U.S.-based sites and games that they once could.

GDPR forces companies to get expressed consent from users to collect data from them or contact them via email. Perhaps your inbox has been flooded with such requests over the past few days asking for consent to continue to send you information. Google and Facebook have already been accused of violating GDPR laws. If companies fail to comply with GDPR, they can get hit with some pretty hefty fines, which means a lot of sites have opted to pull out of the EU entirely rather than risk problems.

Here’s a list of a few of the sites that currently aren’t available for EU residents: