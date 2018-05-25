Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles because they can get stuck in cruise control

Fiat Chrysler announced a recall for 4.8 million of its vehicles Friday over an issue that causes them to get stuck in cruise control. The problem occurs when the vehicle is forced to accelerate while cruise control is engaged, something that might happen while it’s climbing a steep hill, for instance.

That acceleration can cause a short circuit, which causes the vehicle to be locked in cruise control. Drivers are still able to slow down their vehicle by hitting the brakes or shifting into neutral, CNN reports. No injuries have been reported, and the issue has reportedly only happened once. The recalled vehicles include:

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Owners of the recalled vehicles should avoid cruise control and take their vehicle to the dealership for a free software update that corrects the issue.