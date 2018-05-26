Stop believing these 4 common misconceptions about success

There are myriad paths you can follow to success–but if you believe in some career myths, you’ll end up at the opposite end of successful: overworked , underpaid, and unhappy. What are these myths, and what should you believe instead? For the answers, we turned to two career experts who will blow the lid off what success really looks like in today’s workplace.

Myth 1: If you’re good at your job, you’ll get promoted

You work hard, and you deserve a promotion. But unfortunately, that’s not how the work world works, says Lori Scherwin, career coach and founder of Strategize That. “You need to promote yourself in order to stand out amongst a sea of talent and colleagues at your firm,” Scherwin says. “Being good at your job doesn’t mean you’re good at managing your career.”

To promote yourself–and therefore, snag a promotion–you must “actively manage your career and put as much effort behind building relationships and focusing on the next step as you do on executing your day-to-day tasks,” Scherwin explains. One easy way to focus on the next step is showing you can do the next job. “It is your responsibility to understand what you need to be capable of to execute in your next role, and demonstrate that ability,” says Scherwin. “Just because you’re a strong producer doesn’t mean you’ll be a successful manager. So, make sure you’re rounding your skill set to be functional at the next level.”

Myth 2: You must start young

If you’ve been working for years and still haven’t reached your career goal, don’t think for a second that it’s too late. According to executive coach Shefali Raina, the idea that you must start young to succeed is a myth. And it’s a dangerous myth to buy into. “Believing in this myth leads to a self-fulfilling prophecy in which people choose not to pursue their big ideas because it’s too late now,” she says. “The reality is that success comes at any age and there are many examples of success at later ages out there, from Martha Stewart to Vera Wang.”

It may be counterintuitive at first, but start believing this, Raina encourages: “Success is age-agnostic, and one can be successful at any age–all your knowledge, experience, relationships, and resilience helps you build the success you want to create no matter what age.”

Myth 3: You must kill yourself to succeed

“All too often successful professionals romanticize stress because they think that’s how a full life is supposed to feel,” Scherwin says. But the presence of stress doesn’t automatically mean you’re also successful, she warns. “People tolerate long cumbersome hours and last-minute requests as if it’s mandatory,” Scherwin says. “But it doesn’t have to be. Long hours and face-time don’t ensure you are doing anything constructive or delivering results.”