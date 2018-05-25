Vermont wants to pay companies to let employees work remotely

A proposal for an act in the Vermont legislature is actively trying to give grants to small companies to employ remote workers. Under the terms of S-0094, a $10,000 micro-grant will be given to a business that will “establish or enhance a facility that attracts small companies or remote workers, or both, including generator and maker spaces, co-working spaces, remote work hubs, and innovation spaces, with special emphasis on facilities that promote colocation of nonprofit, for-profit, and government entities.”