Cult bedding brand Brooklinen makes incursions into your bathroom

Brooklinen , the four-year-old direct-to-consumer luxury bedding startup, is not satisfied with wrapping itself around you as you sleep at night. The brand just launched a line of super plush, dense, 850-gram towels so that it can get up against your skin after your shower. Keeping with the brand’s philosophy of using the best materials on the market, it has used premium combed Turkish cotton from the Aegean, and used a particular method of spinning yard called the Z-twist, which is designed to give the towels a longer lifespan.

While competing brands like Parachute, Snowe, and Boll & Branch have been expanding their product ranges beyond bedding, transforming themselves into lifestyle brands. Brooklinen has focused so far on creating a wide range of sheet options, including a popular twill line that is softer against the skin. The brand’s goal, it seems, is to encourage its core demographic of millennials to buy multiple sets of bedding and transforming the sheet into a trend-driven, fashion purchase. But now Brooklinen is moving into other categories, potentially increasing the lifetime value of each customer.

Brooklinen says it is on track to make $100 million in revenue this year, which is a 10% year over year growth since its launch. A year ago, the brand secured its first-ever VC investment of $10 million in Series A funding, which has helped it scale production and move into this new category.