Harvey Weinstein just surrendered to New York police

The disgraced movie mogul has surrendered himself to New York police this morning, reports CNN. The surrender comes after reports last night that Weinstein was planning to do so. The Hollywood producer has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape. Sources told CNN that Weinstein is set to be officially charged with first- and third-degree rape, among other charges. Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct was brought into the public eye thanks to reporting from the New York Times and the New Yorker last year. That reporting led to the rise of the #MeToo movement, which has galvanized women across the world to come forward to report their own experiences of sexual abuse and harassment.