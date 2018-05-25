Harvey Weinstein just surrendered to New York police

The disgraced movie mogul has surrendered himself to New York police this morning, reports CNN. The surrender comes after reports last night that Weinstein was planning to do so. The Hollywood producer has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape. Sources told CNN that Weinstein is set to be officially charged with first- and third-degree rape, among other charges. Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct was brought into the public eye thanks to reporting from the New York Times and the New Yorker last year. That reporting led to the rise of the #MeToo movement, which has galvanized women across the world to come forward to report their own experiences of sexual abuse and harassment.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens