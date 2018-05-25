Facebook and Twitter launching new political ad regulations

The companies will now only allow verified advertisers to post political ads, reports ABCNews . In addition, Facebook and Twitter users will be able to see who paid for the ads and how much money was spent on the ad. The rules are the social networks’ attempts to try to clamp down on foreign influence on U.S. elections.

Facebook has also announced that its new regulation doesn’t apply only to police ads, but “issue” ads as well, which include divisive topics like immigration, healthcare, abortion, and civil rights. Twitter too, will implement a new policy on issue ads, but the company says such ads will fall under a separate upcoming policy. Facebook’s new regulations went into effect Thursday, and Twitter says its new regulations will go into effect later this summer before the 2018 midterm elections.