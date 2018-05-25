Top 5 ads of the week: Teachers want to teach, not carry a gun

A week ago, a young man armed with a shotgun and a revolver shot and killed 10 people after opening fire at his Sante Fe high school. Since then, we’ve seen the usual handwringing, thoughts and prayers, and suggested solutions flood the media landscape. Creative advertisers have done their part over the years, creating some memorable PSAs around gun control, legislation, and responsibility. So this week I’m featuring the latest, created by Ogilvy for the Chicago Sun-Times, just three weeks before this latest school shooting, which acts as a sober response to those suggesting the answer would be to start arming teachers. Onward.

Chicago Sun-Times “31 Bullets”

What: Part PSA, part newspaper editorial, this spot takes a diverse group of educators to the gun range to talk about the idea of arming teachers.

Who: Chicago Sun-Times, Ogilvy

Why we care: Sadly, there have been a good number of incredible gun responsibility PSAs over the last few years, whether Sandy Hook Promise’s “Evan,” or States United To Prevent Gun Violence’s “Guns With History,” but here the gimmick isn’t heavy-handed or too clever. Rather it’s a calm, straight-forward response to an absolutely idiotic idea.

Vollebak “Extreme Discount Card”

What: A modern-day treasure hunt launched with a film shot by Oscar Award-winning documentary director Orlando von Einsiedel, and featuring world record-breaking adventurers Jason Fox and Aldo Kane.

Who: Vollebak, Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets)

Why we care: Now this is a fun idea. From the makers of the 100 Year Hoodie, comes “The Extreme Discount Card.” It’s a one-of-a-kind, hand-carved wooden sculpture hidden by Fox and Kane somewhere on earth, and the only clue to finding it is this film. Whoever finds it gets free Vollebak clothing for life. And according to the brand, there are already teams on the hunt that include former CIA and SEAL Team 6 operatives.