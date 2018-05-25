Top 5 ads of the week: Teachers want to teach, not carry a gun

A week ago, a young man armed with a shotgun and a revolver shot and killed 10 people after opening fire at his Sante Fe high school. Since then, we’ve seen the usual handwringing, thoughts and prayers, and suggested solutions flood the media landscape. Creative advertisers have done their part over the years, creating some memorable PSAs around gun control, legislation, and responsibility. So this week I’m featuring the latest, created by Ogilvy for the Chicago Sun-Times, just three weeks before this latest school shooting, which acts as a sober response to those suggesting the answer would be to start arming teachers. Onward.
Chicago Sun-Times “31 Bullets”
What: Part PSA, part newspaper editorial, this spot takes a diverse group of educators to the gun range to talk about the idea of arming teachers.
Who: Chicago Sun-Times, Ogilvy
Why we care: Sadly, there have been a good number of incredible gun responsibility PSAs over the last few years, whether Sandy Hook Promise’s “Evan,” or States United To Prevent Gun Violence’s “Guns With History,” but here the gimmick isn’t heavy-handed or too clever. Rather it’s a calm, straight-forward response to an absolutely idiotic idea.
Vollebak “Extreme Discount Card”
What: A modern-day treasure hunt launched with a film shot by Oscar Award-winning documentary director Orlando von Einsiedel, and featuring world record-breaking adventurers Jason Fox and Aldo Kane.
Who: Vollebak, Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets)
Why we care: Now this is a fun idea. From the makers of the 100 Year Hoodie, comes “The Extreme Discount Card.” It’s a one-of-a-kind, hand-carved wooden sculpture hidden by Fox and Kane somewhere on earth, and the only clue to finding it is this film. Whoever finds it gets free Vollebak clothing for life. And according to the brand, there are already teams on the hunt that include former CIA and SEAL Team 6 operatives.
Jordan Brand “Wings”
What: A remake of Michael Jordan’s legendary 1989 “Wings” poster, featuring WNBA star Maya Moore.
Who: Jordan Brand, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Why we care: Moore led the Minnesota Lynx to the 2017 WNBA title, her fourth, and on May 20 she picked up her championship ring. To celebrate, her sponsor Jordan Brand put up billboards, harking back to that ’89 image of its namesake, and issued a statement with the intention of having it as a permanent fixture in Minneapolis. A cool, stylish move of acknowledgement and respect for greatness, regardless of gender.
BBC Sport “2018 World Cup Launch Trailer”
What: The BBC’s World Cup coverage trailer that depicts star players and memorable moments of past tournaments with stitched tapestry animation.
Who: BBC, BBC Creative, director Nicos Livesey, Blinkink
Why we care: Made up of 600 separate embroidery frames, the spot features current star players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Harry Kane, alongside heroes of the past like Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane, all stitched together in an actual, honest-to-hand-of-god tapestry. It’s a uniquely old-school approach to storytelling, with a tech-modern twist. Please make World Cup quilt merch immediately.
Apple “Animoji”
What: A new Animoji karaoke ad Apple posted on its Korean YouTube channel to mark the release of Korean indie group HYUKOH’s single “Citizen Kane.”
Who: Apple
Why we care: It’s a bear, a chicken, and a dragon singing a Korean indie pop song. What’s not to like?