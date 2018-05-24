Family claims Amazon Echo recorded their private conversation, sent it to random person

When Amazon added the ability to send text messages from Echo speakers and other Alexa devices, it came with a major and fairly obvious flaw : Instead of reading back the message for confirmation, Alexa just sends it off straight away. To make matters worse, Amazon also attaches a link to the recorded audio , so the recipient can listen to the whole thing.

That approach seems to have gotten Amazon in trouble. A family in Portland claims that Alexa recorded a private conversation in their home and sent it to a random contact without permission, Fox affiliate KIRO 7 reports. “I felt invaded,” one of the family members said. “A total privacy invasion. Immediately I said, ‘I’m never plugging that device in again, because I can’t trust it.'”

Amazon told KIRO 7 that the incident was “an extremely rare occurrence” that it’s “taking steps to avoid,” and has not given specifics on what went wrong. Still, the “Alexa” wake word has been prone to false positives (see: the creepy laughter incident), and it’s not hard to imagine Alexa misinterpreting conversation as a text message request. This could all be avoided by requiring some extra confirmation. Maybe now, Amazon will do so.