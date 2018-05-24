Tinder and Foursquare—a match made in stalker heaven?

Do you want to go on an awkward date with someone whom you may run into at your favorite coffee shop every day? Then Tinder Places is for you.

The new feature pairs Tinder’s match-making capabilities with Foursquare’s proprietary Pilgrim location services to help people find love in the places they already frequent. The driving idea seems to be that two people can build a lasting relationship if they already like the same movie theater or after-work bar, or do leg curls at the same gym.

If this service gives you pause for privacy reasons, Tinder promises it won’t share your favorite coffee shop with the world at large until you have left the building, unless it’s somewhere you’ve already included in your Places. The company also pinky-swears to leave your bank, your home, and your trip to the dermatologist’s office off Places.

After private beta testing in Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, and in Santiago, Chile, the new service has graduated to public beta testing in the same three cities. If you can’t wait to share your location with strangers, don’t worry: Tinder Places is probably coming to your city soon. The company plans to test the service, collect user feedback from the public trials, and then tweak the product before it launches to all users worldwide.