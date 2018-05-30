Flocabulary is revolutionizing the way kids learn, beat by beat

Alex Rappaport, the founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Flocabulary, an educational program that specializes in teaching K-12 students core subjects using hip-hop songs, takes the No. 15 spot on Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business list this year. Rappaport and Flocabulary cofounder Blake Harrison talked to Fast Company Studios about why the company’s techniques are so effective, and how diversity fuels the creative process behind every lesson plan.