Parkland teens discuss the next stage of their gun-control mission

Taking the top five spots in Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business are outspoken, media-savvy teenagers. Following the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a group of survivors (Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Alex Wind) have led a movement that’s affected politics and business alike and mobilized a national movement. The young activists sat down with Fast Company Studios to talk about becoming leaders, continuing the fight for gun control, and turning their efforts to voter registration.