advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Parkland teens discuss the next stage of their gun-control mission

By Cory Fernandez1 minute Read

Taking the top five spots in Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business are outspoken, media-savvy teenagers. Following the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a group of survivors (Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Alex Wind) have led a movement that’s affected politics and business alike and mobilized a national movement. The young activists sat down with Fast Company Studios to talk about becoming leaders, continuing the fight for gun control, and turning their efforts to voter registration.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life