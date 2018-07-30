In The Age Of Disruption, Context Is Everything

In business, the idea of “disruption” is often framed as a threat that comes from other companies. Upstarts armed with new technology come out of nowhere to turn an industry upside down, leaving established players scrambling to catch up.

But the truth is more complicated.

Technology may be the game changer of our era, but disruption doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Broader, outside forces like shifting demographics, and globalization all feed into these changes—and are, in turn, fed by them. Understanding the big picture is critical to see disruption not as an existential threat, but rather an opportunity for innovation.

This is the central idea behind the recently released EY Megatrends Report 2018: The Upside of Disruption. Produced by EYQ, EY’s think tank, the report examines the biggest trends and advances that are shaping business and the world at large, from personalized healthcare technology to the changing nature of cities. Unlike most trend papers, this study explores these issues holistically, linking conclusions and their causes back to world-shifting events, such as aging global populations and the rise of populism. They then project how those events might shape the nature of markets, alter the social contract, and change global order in the near future.

The report was a hot topic at Innovation Realized 18, EY‘s recent two-day executive retreat in Amsterdam. Business leaders from around the world convened to discuss the ideas and technologies shaping their companies, and the importance of continuous transformation and innovation as a way to seize disruption as an opportunity.

Here’s a look at some of the key megatrends and the challenges and opportunities they could bring.

1. The Rise Of The Super Consumer: Advances in artificial intelligence, sensors, smart devices, and new computing interfaces are converging, spurring a new breed of consumers, empowered by voice technology, digital assistants, and intelligent physical environments. Calibrated to their needs and desires, these technologies will develop a profound understanding of individual consumers and could one day lead to a scenario where they routinely make decisions on behalf of humans.