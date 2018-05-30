advertisement
Reese Witherspoon is creating new space for women in entertainment

By Cory Fernandez1 minute Read

Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business issue showcases how today’s most innovative minds are solving tomorrow’s problems. Our cover star—actor producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon—sat down with Fast Company Studios to talk about the impact of the #MeToo Movement on Hollywood’s gender politics, the importance of diversity in storytelling, and how her fast-growing media company, Hello Sunshine, is already changing the industry.

