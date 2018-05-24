Let Yelp’s robots tell you where to eat

Mexican-Indian fusion? Farm-to-table falafel? Sustainable vegan Chinese? Paleo Cuban? It can be overwhelming trying to figure out what to eat and where to eat it. To give hungry users a helping hand, Yelp is tapping into the power of artificial intelligence. The review site has introduced a new collection, bluntly named “Recommended for You,” which uses machine learning to study your past dining experiences and offer fresh recommendations each week. The more you use Yelp, the more material the machine has to work with to provide better and more personalized recommendations.