Read Donald Trump’s letter to Kim Jong-un canceling Singapore summit

After pulling out of the Paris climate accord, the Iran nuclear deal, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Donald Trump has now pulled out of the Singapore summit he so proudly set up just a few weeks ago.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12, but now in a letter to the North Korean leader, posted on Twitter (natch), Trump claims the meeting would be “inappropriate” based on the “tremendous anger and open hostility” toward the United States in a recent North Korean statement. The news comes after North Korea invited journalists to witness the purported destruction of its nuclear test sites and North Korea released three American prisoners.

The sudden about-face seems to have come in response to a strongly worded statement by North Korea’s vice-foreign minister Choe Son-hui, who, in turn, was responding to hardline comments by Vice President Mike Pence. In her statement, Choe warned that Pyongyang could make the U.S. “taste an appalling tragedy” and that if the talks are canceled, the two countries could end in a nuclear-to-nuclear showdown”.

In the letter, Trump said that “for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world,” the historic summit will not take place. Trump noted: “You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

He told Kim to call him or write (or tweet, probably?) “if you change your mind having to do with this most important summit.”

Anyway, we’re all gonna die. BYE.